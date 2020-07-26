Toll collection on OMR, ECR will resume on Wednesday

Collection of toll will resume at plazas on Rajiv Gandhi Salai, also known as Old Mahabalipuram Road, and East Coast Road from Wednesday.
Collection was stopped after the lockdown was announced in the end of March.
Sources in the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC), which manages the roads, said staff could not report for work due to the restrictions.
“Now since there is some relaxation, they are able to report for duty. We will take enough precautions to ensure safety,” an official said.
Traffic volume
Traffic, too, has increased gradually and OMR has been witnessing around 35% of its usual per day vehicle numbers. On the other hand, ECR has been seeing increased traffic only during weekends.
The Electronic toll collection method, FASTag, will also commence operations at the plazas since trials have been conducted.
“This will help reduce cash transactions. Those using local residents’ passes too have to get ID tags, which will enable them to move without having to swipe their passes at the booths in the plazas,” the official added.
On the losses incurred due to non-collection of toll, the TNRDC will write to the State government, seeking compensation by way of money or extension of concession time.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath