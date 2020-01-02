TNPSC releases Group I exam results in less than a year

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the results of the Group I examination in one year, the shortest period in the history of the Commission.

As many as 181 candidates will be posted as Deputy Collectors, Deputy Superintendents of Police and in other Group I services after counselling on January 6.

Over 70% of the 362 candidates on the Group I examination rank list are women. After counselling on January 6, the number of women candidates to get posted in Group I services is expected to be more than 75%, an official said.

“The results have been released in the shortest period. The notification was made on January 1, 2019 and the results have been released by the end of the year. The previous best was 16 months. The Union Public Service Commission releases results of the civil services examination in 15 months. A total of 24 top ranking candidates will be selected for Deputy Collector posts and 91 for Deputy Superintendent of Police posts. The number of vacancies is also higher this time,” said K. Nanthakumar, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

“In case of candidates not joining after counselling, we will hold another round of counselling after six months to fill such vacancies,” said Mr. Nanthakumar.

As many as 2.29 lakh candidates appeared for the preliminary examination on March 3, 2019 and 9,442 candidates were selected for the main examination on July 13 and 14.