TNPCB sets up control room to enforce ban on single-use plastics

The toll- free number 1800 425 6750 will function on all days till July 31

The toll- free number 1800 425 6750 will function on all days till July 31

In order to enforce the ban on single-use plastics, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has set up a control room.

Various stakeholders, including members of the public, can call the toll- free number 1800 425 6750 from 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all days till July 31.

According to an official release here, the control room would provide information and guidance regarding the ban.

Recently, the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change had notified that the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of the following single-use plastics, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, commodities shall be prohibited with effect from July 1.

The items on the banned list include ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, and polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration. Plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron and stirrers too are included in the list.

Already, the Tamil Nadu government has banned the manufacture, storage, supply, transportation, and sale or distribution of single-use plastics such as plastic sheet, cling film used for food wrapping, plastic sheet used for spreading on dining table, plastic plates, plastic coated paper plates, plastic coated paper cups, plastic tea cups, plastic tumbler, thermocol cups, plastic carry bags of all sizes and thickness, plastic-coated carry bags, non-woven carry bags, water pouches/packets, plastic straws and plastic flags from January 1, 2019.

The board has urged all industries manufacturing plastics to ensure that these banned products were not manufactured or sold. Any violations noticed would attract action, the Board said and added that local bodies would take action against vendors, commercial establishments, malls and wedding halls for import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of banned plastic items. Details of the banned single use plastic items can be viewed at www.tnpcb.gov.in.