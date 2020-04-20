TNGDA demands action against mob

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) has condemned the action of the “unruly mob” in preventing the burial of a neurosurgeon, who died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a private hospital on Sunday.

In a statement issued, K. Senthil, State president of TNGDA, condoled the death of the doctor, Simon Hercules, who was infected after treating a patient. Raising the problem with the burial of doctors, the association said the government should have provided adequate security, and demanded stern action against those involved.

The TNGDA said that a body that is packed is least infective, and stern action should be taken on the “ignorant” mob agitating against providing a decent burial. The treatment of a mild COVID-19 patient posed a higher risk for healthcare providers.

“Already, the government sector is burdened with COVID-19 and non-COVID 19 emergencies as most private sector institutions have downed their shutters. At this juncture, such disheartening incidences will demotivate doctors and other healthcare providers. The TNGDA demands proper action against the perpetrators and protection in all unfortunate future incidents. Why only to doctors? Is this the reward for our selfless commitment for the fight against the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus,” the association said in the statement. TNGDA also cautioned the public.

“Government doctors are risking their own lives with the available poor quality/inadequate protective gear in treating the patients. Recently, many doctors have tested positive in spite of wearing protective gear. TNGDA demands supply of proper specified protective gear immediately to all healthcare providers in COVID-19 duty,” the statement said.