T.N. to reduce carbon footprint, to get electric buses and Bharat Stage 6 compliant buses, says Transport Minister

Minister S.S. Sivasankar was speaking at the inauguration of ‘Autoserve 2022’. a conference organised by the CII on Friday

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar called upon industries to help make the State remain the automotive hub of the country.

Inaugurating ‘Autoserve 2022’, a conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Chennai on Friday, he announced that the State government, as part of reducing its carbon footprint, has proposed to purchase 2,213 diesel buses which are Bharat Stage 6 compliant and also electric buses for operation in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore, by the end of this year.

Public transportation does the role of social empowerment and commercial development of the population. The free travel for women introduced by the DMK government and the operation of buses linking the nooks and corners of the State served in business development by helping move goods to traders, he said.

Mr. Sivasankar also touched upon the eight State Transportation Corporations (STCs) using the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) to improve operations of the buses as also creating safety measures by installing panic buttons and closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Satyakam Arya , Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu and Managing Director and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, also participated in the inauguration function.