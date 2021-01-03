T.N. to experience wet weather till mid-January

Rain in coastal districts caused by wind convergence, says Met Department

The State is likely to experience wet weather till Pongal as the northeast monsoon spills over to January.

After a slight lull on Monday, rainfall activity is likely to cover more places from January 5, according to the Meteorological Department.

On Saturday, sudden showers came down over various places in and around Chennai. The automatic rain gauges in Nungambakkam, West Tambaram, Taramani, Villivakkam, Chembarambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded nearly 1 cm of rainfall till 3.30 p.m.

It also rained in several places in Villupuram, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai. Puducherry and Karaikal too experienced light rain till Saturday evening. Officials of the Meteorological Department said rain occurred in various coastal districts due to wind convergence. Thunderstorm activity would continue on Sunday too.

N. Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said an easterly trough would have its impact over the State from Sunday. Rainfall would cover more places from Tuesday with moderate intensity. “We expect heavy rain to occur in one or two places along the coastal belt, covering the delta districts and Puducherry, on January 5 and January 6. It is normal for the northeast monsoon to spill over to January. However, rainfall this month is accounted as winter rain,” he said.

Chennai received nearly 104 cm of rainfall during the northeast monsoon between October and December last year. The excess monsoon rainfall pushed Chennai’s rainfall to 157.2 cm in 2020, which was 21% more than its annual normal.

Intermittent light to moderate rain will continue over some areas in Chennai on Sunday as well, and rainfall may pick up pace from Tuesday. The city may enjoy a generally cloudy sky and the Meteorological Department forecasts the maximum temperature to be around 29 degrees Celsius till Tuesday.

“Dry weather condition in the State is one of the main criteria to declare withdrawal of the northeast monsoon. Easterly winds must lose strength and calm winds must prevail over the region for the monsoon to end,” Mr. Puviarasan added.