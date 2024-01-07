T.N. tests five survey methods in pilot study of Nilgiri Tahr population estimation

January 07, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST

The Tamil Nadu government has concluded a pilot study to determine the method to estimate the population of Nilgiri Tahr as part of a first-of-its-kind project to conserve the State animal.

A 25-member team, comprising Project Nilgiri Tahr experts, researchers from the Wildlife Institute of India, Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation, Tamil Nadu, World Wildlife Fund (WWF-India), and staff from the Forest Department and the Anamalai Tiger Reserve carried out a preliminary survey with five different methods of population estimation.

M.G. Ganesan, project director, said based on the scientific literature available, five approaches — total count, bounded count, double observer, drone survey, and camera trap distance sampling – were decided to be tested. While the first three methods, involving counting the animals through direct observation, were done in the ATR, the other two methods (camera-based) were implemented in Akkamalai, Thanakamalai, Oosimalai, and others.

The WWF-India, in a 2015 report, recorded 3,122 Nilgiri Tahrs spread over 5,790 sq km in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Besides this study, there has been no comprehensive study of the animal in the State. One of the main challenges in estimating the population of the Tahrs is traversing the tricky slopes that they easily move on.

Mr. Ganesan said that from the preliminary study, the drone survey method appeared to be the ideal approach as camera documentation could eliminate human errors and double counting, and help in reaching areas that surveyors cannot.

“These are the advantages that technology has. The only drawback is that drones cannot be used in mist. So we will have to wait until the mist clears,” he said.

The team will decide on the survey method for the population estimation, which will be carried out in March, after a statistical analysis of the pilot study results. Launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on October 12, 2023, the project involves developing a better understanding of the Nilgiri Tahr population, distribution and ecology, and reintroduction of the animal to its historical habitats.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Departments of Environment, Climate Change and Forests told The Hindu that the State was consciously taking a scientific approach to the project.

“Three institutions have been roped in and a team of five scientists are working on it. The project is ahead of its time because it is looking at reintroducing Nilgiri Tahr to where it has gone extinct. The population estimation will give us information on the habitat they prefer to have, the size and composition of the herds,” she added.