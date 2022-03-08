T.N. reports 151 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths

No new case in 12 districts

Tamil Nadu reported 151 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Tuesday. While there was no new case in 12 districts, fewer than 10 cases each were reported in the remaining districts except Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu.

In Chennai, 51 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while there were 18 cases in Coimbatore and 16 in Chengalpattu. Ten districts reported only one case each. Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruvarur reported no new case.

Two persons succumbed to the infection - one each in Coimbatore and Tiruvannamalai. With this, the State’s overall tally stood at 34,51,322 and the toll 38,019.

A total of 418 people, including 106 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment. The total recoveries so far reached 34,11,158. There were 2,145 active cases in the State, including 599 in Chennai, 280 in Coimbatore and 224 in Chengalpattu. While Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai had no active case, nine districts had fewer than 10 active cases each.

A total of 40,884 samples were tested in the State.