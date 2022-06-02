T.N. records over 100 fresh cases for second consecutive day

Number of active cases breaches 700-mark

For the second day in a row, fresh coronavirus infections surpassed 100 in Tamil Nadu. COVID-19 clusters continued to push up the daily tally, with 145 people testing positive for the infection on Thursday. This also led to the number of active cases going past the 700-mark.

The State’s daily tally breached the 100-mark after nearly two-and-a-half-months on Wednesday. Cases fell below 100 on March 13. However, the emergence of institutional and family clusters led to a rise in fresh cases in Chengalpattu and Chennai.

At VIT’s Chennai campus in Chengalpattu district, where a cluster surfaced a few days ago, another 33 persons tested positive for the infection, from the 1,977 samples tested on June 1. The testing of the remaining students was under way. This took Chengalpattu’s daily tally to 53.

Chennai logged the highest number of cases, at 58. There was a small rise in cases in a few districts - Tiruvallur recorded 12 and Coimbatore eight. While there were four cases in Krishnagiri, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Vellore reported two cases each and Dharmapuri, Kanniyakumari and Tiruppur had a single case each.

A traveller from the UAE was among those who tested positive for the infection in the State. With this, Tamil Nadu has recorded a total of 34,55,758 COVID-19 cases.

The State continued to report nil deaths due to COVID-19. A total of 63 persons were discharged after treatment.

The number of active cases rose to 711. Chennai’s active caseload surpassed 300, as 326 people were undergoing treatment. There were 261 active cases in Chengalpattu.

According to Wednesday’s data, Chennai’s positivity rate stood at 2.8%, followed by 2.7% in Chengalpattu.

A total of 42 beds were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State. Chennai accounted for a bed occupancy of 30.