T.N. logs 596 COVID-19 cases

State’s active caseload rises to 3,073

With Tamil Nadu reporting 596 fresh COVID-19 infections, the number of active cases breached the 3,000-mark on Saturday. Chennai accounted for nearly half of the total active cases.

Nearly 85% of the fresh cases were reported from six districts. Chennai topped the list with 295 positive cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 122 cases. There were 31 cases in Coimbatore, 27 in Tiruvallur, 21 each in Kancheepuram and Kanniyakumari.

Apart from these districts, Vellore reported 11 fresh cases. Four returnees from Japan (3) and the UAE (1) were among those who tested positive.

The active caseload in the State stood at 3,073. Of this, 1,503 persons were under treatment in Chennai. There were 636 active cases in Chengalpattu, 192 in Coimbatore, 139 in Tiruvallur and 113 in Kancheepuram. Only Ramanathapuram had nil active cases.

A total of 217 persons were discharged after treatment. As many as 15,953 samples were tested in the State. The overall test positivity rate stood at 3.7%.

A total of 160 beds were currently occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State. Of this, 64 persons were on oxygen-supported beds and 84 on non-oxygen beds.

Of the 160 beds, Chennai accounted for a bed occupancy of 84.