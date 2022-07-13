T.N. logs 2,269 fresh COVID-19 cases
Cases continue to fall in Chennai; 18,282 persons are under treatment across the State
Tamil Nadu logged 2,269 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. This took the State’s tally so far to 35,08,526.
The cases continued to fall in Chennai as 729 persons tested positive. There were 378 cases in Chengalpattu. Tiruvallur registered a small rise in cases, with 159 persons testing positive, while there were 128 cases in Coimbatore.
As many as 2,697 persons, including 1,023 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment. At present, a total of 18,282 persons were under treatment across the State. Of them, Chennai had 6,630 active cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 3,009 active cases and Tiruvallur with 1,054 cases.
A total of 29,126 samples were tested. This took the total number of samples tested so far to 6,75,54,242. The overall test positivity was 7.8%.
According to Tuesday’s data, Chengalpattu had the highest positivity rate in the State, at 24.2%.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.