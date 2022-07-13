T.N. logs 2,269 fresh COVID-19 cases

Special Correspondent July 13, 2022 22:07 IST

Special Correspondent July 13, 2022 22:07 IST

Cases continue to fall in Chennai; 18,282 persons are under treatment across the State

Tamil Nadu logged 2,269 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. This took the State’s tally so far to 35,08,526. The cases continued to fall in Chennai as 729 persons tested positive. There were 378 cases in Chengalpattu. Tiruvallur registered a small rise in cases, with 159 persons testing positive, while there were 128 cases in Coimbatore. As many as 2,697 persons, including 1,023 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment. At present, a total of 18,282 persons were under treatment across the State. Of them, Chennai had 6,630 active cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 3,009 active cases and Tiruvallur with 1,054 cases. A total of 29,126 samples were tested. This took the total number of samples tested so far to 6,75,54,242. The overall test positivity was 7.8%. According to Tuesday’s data, Chengalpattu had the highest positivity rate in the State, at 24.2%.



