T.N. logs 1,461 fresh COVID-19 cases

A total of 1,461 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State on Monday, with 36 out of 38 districts reporting fresh cases.

In Chennai, fresh cases fell below the 600-mark, with 543 persons testing positive for the infection.

Only two districts - Dharmapuri and Sivaganga - reported no fresh case. Chengalpattu recorded 240 cases, followed by Coimbatore (181). There were 75 cases in Tiruvallur, 62 in Kanniyakumari and 47 in Kancheepuram. Five districts - Ranipet, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tiruchi and Virudhunagar - logged cases in the range of 25 to 40. Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, the Nilgiris, Salem and Thanjavur had 10 to 20 cases each.

Among those who tested positive for the infection in the State were two returnees from Indonesia and Kuwait and one from Karnataka. The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally so far to 34,69,805.

A total of 697 persons were discharged after treatment. The number of persons currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 rose to 8,222. Chennai accounted for 3,616 active cases, followed by Chengalpattu (1,443) and Coimbatore (587).

A total of 24,971 samples were tested in the State. The overall positivity rate stood at 5.85%. According to Sunday’s data, Chengalpattu’s positivity rate was the highest in the State, at 10.3%, while Coimbatore had a 10.2% positivity rate.

A total of 404 beds - 140 oxygen-supported, 226 non-oxygen and 38 intensive care unit beds - were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals. Chennai had the highest bed occupancy, at 196.

Another 55,711 persons were vaccinated across the State on Monday, taking the coverage by government vaccination centres so far to 11,07,96,276.