T.N. Health Minister orders action on hospital, individuals for violating provisions of Surrogacy Act

March 07, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Thursday ordered the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services to take action on Cloud Nine Hospital and individuals for violating provisions of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act.

An intending couple had appeared before the medical committee of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act on Thursday. During the inquiry, the woman who was brought as the surrogate mother informed the committee that she married eight years ago and had two children. However, the man, who was supposedly her husband, could not recall the names of their children or relatives during the inquiry, the Minister said in a statement issued on Thursday. Based on suspicion, he was asked to produce his government documents but said he did not possess them. Following this, the intending couple was interrogated, after which they confessed to impersonation. They were handed over to the police.

Mr. Subramanian said as per the Act, the husband of the surrogate should give his consent and warned of stringent action against those found violating the rules and resorting to impersonation. He then directed Ilango Maheswaran, Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, to take action against the hospital and individuals for violation of the provisions of the Act.