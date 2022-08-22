T.N. DGP felicitates policemen who solved the FedBank robbery case
Sylendra Babu presents letter of appreciation to T.S. Anbu and his team members
Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu on Monday appreciated and rewarded the special team of Greater Chennai Police for cracking the robbery at a branch of FedBank Gold Loan office in Arumbakkam and arresting the accused.
Three persons, including a staff member of the company, committed the robbery in the afternoon of August 13 and took away more than 31 kg of gold jewellery after keeping two employees — manager Suresh and Vijayalakshmi — in a strong room and tying the security guard on the second floor of the building.
The police arrested seven persons, including Murugan, an employee of the bank, inspector Amalraj, who has since been suspended, and recovered all the looted jewellery from them.
The DGP gave certificates of appreciation to all members of the police team, which was led by Additional Commissioner of Police, North, T.S. Anbu.
Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal was present.
