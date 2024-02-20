GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Budget 2024: ₹2-crore allocation for transpersons lauded

February 20, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Welcoming Tamil Nadu government’s announcement to allocate ₹2 crore to cover all educational expenses including tuition and hostel fees for transpersons who want to pursue higher education, M. Radha, a Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Board member, requested the government and people to refrain from using the term ‘Third Gender’ (Moondram Paalinam) to refer to transpersons or intersex people. “I request the terms ‘Thirunangai’ and ‘Thirunambi’ be used. There can be no ranking based on gender, hence being termed ‘Third Gender’ would not be right,” she said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / transgender / LGBT

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.