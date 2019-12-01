T.N. bags organ donation award

For the fifth consecutive year, Tamil Nadu received the Best State Award in cadaveric organ donation from the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Along with this, the State received the best performing hospital award for the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), and an award for plastic surgeon V. Ramadevi for performing a bilateral hand transplant at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

At an event to mark the 10th Indian Organ Donation Day in New Delhi on Saturday, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar received the awards from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey. Dr. Vijayabaskar told reporters that so far, there were 1,325 deceased donors, and 7,779 organs were harvested in the State. Even at a critical time of losing a family member who is declared brain dead, the thought and willingness to donate organs was increasing in the State, he said.

‘A public movement’

“We will make organ donation a public movement in the State. We have been taking up various information, communication and education activities to create awareness on organ donation,” he said.

While RGGGH received the award for best performing hospital in organ donation, Dr. Ramadevi won the award for performing the State’s first bilateral hand transplant on R. Narayanasamy of Dindigul last year. Mr. Narayanasamy, a mason, lost his hands in an electrocution accident.

The Health Minister said at the event that saw the participation of members from all States, The Union Health Minister asked Mr. Narayanasamy to light the lamp to mark the inauguration.

Among others, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh and Member Secretary of Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu R. Kanthimathy were present at the event.