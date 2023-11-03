HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. among top six solar panel waste generators, finds study

November 03, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dipankar Banerjee, Chairman, Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), speaking at a colloquium in Chennai on Friday.

Dipankar Banerjee, Chairman, Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), speaking at a colloquium in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B.

A study by the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) showed that Tamil Nadu is one of the six States that cumulatively contribute to over 70% of the solar panel waste generated in the country. The study was presented at the colloquium on ‘Trends in Science, Challenges in Communication’ organised by the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) and the CSTEP in Chennai on Friday.

Anjali Taneja, researcher at the CSTEP, stressed the need to ramp up the use of public transit systems and non-motorised vehicles in a growing urban ecosystem. By 2050, India could produce up to 4.5 million tonnes of solar photovoltaic panels waste, Ms. Anjali said.

Highlighting the large-scale impact of technologies on society and the wide range of choices, Dipankar Banerjee, Chairman, CSTEP, called for the participation of media, besides scientists and engineers, in deciding on how to use what kind of technologies.

The role of journalists in science communication and its relevance is especially pronounced in a time of polarisation, said Sashi Kumar, Chairman, ACJ. 

D. Indumathy, professor at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, expounded a critical viewpoint in science communication, and asked journalists to treat science as a “political subject.” Prof. Indumathy also stressed the importance of making the subject of science comprehensible at school-level education. 

Jai Asundi, Executive Director, CSTEP, and professors R. Shankar and Sitabhra Sinha of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences also delivered lectures at the colloquium.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.