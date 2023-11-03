T.N. among top six solar panel waste generators, finds study

November 03, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

A study by the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) showed that Tamil Nadu is one of the six States that cumulatively contribute to over 70% of the solar panel waste generated in the country. The study was presented at the colloquium on ‘Trends in Science, Challenges in Communication’ organised by the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) and the CSTEP in Chennai on Friday.

Anjali Taneja, researcher at the CSTEP, stressed the need to ramp up the use of public transit systems and non-motorised vehicles in a growing urban ecosystem. By 2050, India could produce up to 4.5 million tonnes of solar photovoltaic panels waste, Ms. Anjali said.

Highlighting the large-scale impact of technologies on society and the wide range of choices, Dipankar Banerjee, Chairman, CSTEP, called for the participation of media, besides scientists and engineers, in deciding on how to use what kind of technologies.

The role of journalists in science communication and its relevance is especially pronounced in a time of polarisation, said Sashi Kumar, Chairman, ACJ.

D. Indumathy, professor at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, expounded a critical viewpoint in science communication, and asked journalists to treat science as a “political subject.” Prof. Indumathy also stressed the importance of making the subject of science comprehensible at school-level education.

Jai Asundi, Executive Director, CSTEP, and professors R. Shankar and Sitabhra Sinha of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences also delivered lectures at the colloquium.