TMC announces candidate for Thoothukudi seat

March 24, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The former Union Minister and Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Saturday announced that S.D.R. Vijayaseelan from his party will enter the fray from Thoothukudi Lok Sabha seat as a part of the National Democratic Alliance.

The party had announced its candidates for Erode and Sriperumbudur seats. All the three candidates of TMC will contest on the ‘bicycle’ symbol allotted by the Election Commission.

Barring T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, all the other parties in the NDA have announced their candidates. Mr. Dhinakaran is likely to announce his party candidates on Sunday.

