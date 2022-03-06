Tiruvannamalai police return missing phones to owners

The recovered handsets are worth around ₹20 lakh

The Tiruvannamalai district police have handed over 100 lost and found mobile phones to the owners.

“The owners are from various places, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Tiruvarur, Rajasthan and West Bengal. Most of them are travellers. Complaints dealt with the handsets lost in the past few months,” said Superintendent of Police A. Pavan Kumar Reddy, who handed over the mobile phones worth around ₹20 lakh.

A five-member team, led by inspector Bharathi, of the district cyber crime police station, traced the phones. Whenever the missing phones are activated, either by those who chance upon them or buy them second hand without verification, the cyber crime police team alerts the users that the phones they are using are crime property. The users either hand them over to the police or send them by courier. All phone missing/snatching complaints are investigated through cyber crime cells.

Cycle rally

Z. Annie Vijaya, DIG (Vellore), flagged off a cycle rally taken out by more than 150 school students as part of the International Women’s Day. The rally covered CMC, Thorapadi, Arani Road and the Green Circle, among other areas. Earlier, the DIG inaugurated a mini-marathon for women college students.