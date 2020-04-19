Tiruvallur PEW uses drone

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the Tiruvallur police has deployed drones to crack down on smuggling of illicit liquor from Andhra Pradesh through Tiruvallur district.

Recently, the police nabbed a few persons bringing illicit liquor from the neighbouring State. Sixty litres were seized in the raid. “We use the drones, taken on rent, in areas like R. K Pet and Nagalapuram areas that share borders with Andhra Pradesh,” said a police officer.

Most often the arrack, prepared in Ayyan Kandigai, in Andhra Pradesh is brought by smugglers on two wheelers or they carry it in cans and walk few kilometers into Tiruvallur district.

A police officer said that they plan to hire more drones to do a surveillance of the bordering localities.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has appreciated SP P. Aravindan on Twitter for his initiative.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts of the Tiruvallur police and his personnel for reaching out to people in his district and helping them during the Covid - 19 crisis.