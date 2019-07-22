Chennai

Three years on, stoves go cold at Amma Canteens in the city

more-in

Declining quality of food has led to a dip in footfalls

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 6:25:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/three-years-on-stoves-go-cold-at-amma-canteens-in-the-city/article28629612.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY