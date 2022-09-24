Three workers sustain burns due to electric shock during storm-water drain work

The Hindu Bureau September 24, 2022 18:34 IST

The police book case of negligence against site supervisor and two others

The police book case of negligence against site supervisor and two others

Three workers in the city sustained burns when they suffered electric shock at the site of construction of the storm-water drain on Friday night. They were identified as C. Kannan, 50, of Kolathur, S. Balamurugan, 35, of Arakkonam and B. Arun Kumar, 27, of Villupuram. They sustained 52%, 79% and 23% burns respectively. A police officer said: "On Friday, a few workers were digging in Thirumalai Nagar in ICF near UCO Bank. They suffered electric shock when their tool hit a power line while digging." They were rushed to the nearby hospital and then to Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Based on a complaint, the ICF police registered a case and booked site in-charge R. Parthasarathy, 65, supervisor R Panneerselvam, 42, and A Jayaseelan, 23, driver of earthmover for negligence and not taking adequate safety measures.



Our code of editorial values