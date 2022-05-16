Three women arrested for selling liquor on Marina
The police have arrested three women from Maharashtra for allegedly selling illicit liquor on the Marina beach.
The police kept a watch near Kannagi statue on Sunday following a tip-off and nabbed the three women. The three were identified as Geethus Goslaya, 30, Sunanda, 65, and Shilpa, 29, of Amaravati district in Maharashtra.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.