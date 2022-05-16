Chennai

Three women arrested for selling liquor on Marina

The police have arrested three women from Maharashtra for allegedly selling illicit liquor on the Marina beach.

The police kept a watch near Kannagi statue on Sunday following a tip-off and nabbed the three women. The three were identified as Geethus Goslaya, 30, Sunanda, 65, and Shilpa, 29, of Amaravati district in Maharashtra.


