Three siblings take love for good food to new level

Siblings Vikraman, Anand and Anuradha run a kitchen in Nanganallur that seems to be having its finger on the pulse of this neighbourhood.

Called Sandy Kitchen (there is absolutely no connection with Sandy’s Kitchen and Chocolate Factory), it offers South Indian lunch meals, reportedly easy on the stomach and the pocket.

“We mainly serve the elderly populace in our neighbourhood, Nanganallur. They prefer our food because it contains no irritants and sits well with them in terms of both quantity and quality,” says Anand. The kitchen currently offers set meals including sambhar, rasam, kootu and poriyal

On alternate days, sambhar is switched with vatha kulambu, kara kulambu, and butter-milk kolambu. On weekends, they put together menus that contain a North Indian fare including phulkas, rajma masla, channa, and dum biryani. Meals start at ₹120 per person. Sandy Kitchen is currently also working on a dinner menu. For details, call 8925963330


