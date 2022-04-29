Three shops gutted in R.A Puram
Three shops were destroyed in a fire at Visalakshi Nagar, Raja Annamalaipuram on Friday evening.
Gopal was owner of all the three shops which stored used washing machines, air conditioners and refrigerators. He procured the used machines and serviced them. The cause of the fire was not known. Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Mylapore, Saidapet and T. Nagar were pressed into service.
