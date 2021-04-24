Chennai

Three police personnel succumb to COVID-19 in Chennai

A policeman packs bottles of hand sanitizers for use. Photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: ARUN SANKAR

Three police personnel have succumbed to COVID-19 in 24 hours in Chennai.

On Friday morning, D. Karunanidhi, 48 a head constable of the intelligence unit attached with the Abhiramapuram police station died without responding to treatment at a private hospital.

The next victim was S. Murugesan, 51, a resident of MKB Nagar, Kodungaiyur. He was a head constable attached with the SB CID Metro wing. Mr. Murugesan was admitted to a private hospital on New Avadi Road on April 15 after complaining of breathlessness. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 there and his condition deteriorated. He was shifted to Government Stanley Hospital where he succumbed on Friday night, said a police source

Similarly another constable died due to COVID-19 at Government Medical College Hospital in Omandurar Estate on Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as Maharajan, 38 who was serving as a head constable with Traffic Investigation Wing, Anna Nagar. He was admitted on April 14 after he tested positive for COVID-19, said police sources

Since the pandemic struck the city last year, over 3,300 police personnel have tested positive. Many of them recovered and were discharged from hospitals. Presently, 100 police personnel are under quarantine or are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 24, 2021 4:53:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/three-police-personnel-succumb-to-covid-19-in-chennai/article34400453.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY