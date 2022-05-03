Three persons died in two accidents in Ambur near Tirupattur

Police cite rash driving as reason behind accident

Three persons, including a woman, died on the spot in two accidents on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 48) in Ambur near Tirupattur on Tuesday.

Police said S. Malathi, 58, was travelling with her five family members in a car from Chennai to Bengaluru to attend a family function on Tuesday when her son, S. Shyam, 35, lost control of the vehicle and hit a roadside temple around 9.15 a.m. Her husband, Srinivas, 63, daughter in-law S. Amudha, 31 and two children, including a 10-month-old girl, escaped with minor injuries. Immediately, passers-by and residents alerted the police and shifted the injured to CMC in Vellore.

Later in the day, in another incident on the highway, three youngsters from the neighbouring Vaniyambadi town, S. Farah, 19 and S. Nadim and I. Abdullah Kapur (19) were travelling on a two-wheeler when Mr. Farah lost control of the vehicle and hit a median around 3 p.m. Mr. Farah and Mr. Nadim died on the spot and Mr. Abdullah sustained serious injuries. Residents shifted the injured teenager to the Government Taluk Hospital in Vaniyambadi.

Rash driving is said to be the reason for these accidents. Cases have been filed by the Ambur Taluk police.