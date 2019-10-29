Three murdered in city on Deepavali day

Three persons were murdered in different locations in the city on Sunday during Deepavali.

Janakiraman of Villivakkam was murdered by a gang near 31st Street, G.K.M. Colony, on Sunday. The Peravallur police are searching for the gang. The police said Janakiraman, an electrician at the Integral Coach Factory, was a trustee of a temple in Peravallur.

He had sacked a temple priest after receiving complaints from police that he was a drug addict.

A four-member gang killed Alagu Murugan of Padi Pudhunagar on Sunday. Murugan was riding his two-wheeler when he was attacked. The J.J. Nagar police have obtained CCTV camera footage. Past enmity was said to be the motive for murder

Karthik, 22, a resident of Rotary Nagar in Mylapore, was murdered by Boopalan on Sunday. The police said Karthik and his friend Rajesh were having drinks at Nochikuppam. They said Boopalan and his friends snatched Karthik’s mobile and ran away. Karthik chased them and Boopalan stabbed him.