Three more nonagenarians recover from COVID-19 in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

So far, 27 patients aged above 90 have been discharged

Since the start of this week, three nonagenarians have been discharged from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) after undergoing treatment for COVID-19. With this, as many as 27 patients, who were aged above 90 years and tested positive for COVID-19, have undergone treatment and have been discharged from the hospital.

One of the three patients, P. Vaidyanathan, who was born in 1921, completed 99 years of age on October 2. He and his wife, V. Janaki, 89, tested positive and were treated in RGGGH. The couple were discharged on Monday.

Mr. Vaidyanathan was admitted with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty on October 4, and tested positive for COVID-19. A CT scan showed lung involvement and he was provided oxygen support for a day, and treated with appropriate drugs.

“He had no comorbidities and was active. He used to perform yoga everyday in the mornings. The couple was ambulant and took care of their personal needs during their hospitalisation,” RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan said.

Ms. Janaki was admitted with COVID-19 symptoms on October 5. As her swab returned positive, a CT scan was done and it showed 20% lung involvement.

“She was admitted considering the age factor. The couple recovered well,” he said.

Another nonagenarian, Jayalakshmi, 93, was discharged after treatment from RGGGH on Friday. She was in respiratory distress and was admitted to the intensive care unit.

On evaluation, doctors found that she had 95% lung involvement and oxygen saturation of 50%. She was put on a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure machine. The oxygen support was withdrawn gradually and she began breathing without assistance.

After being hospitalised for over 45 days, Ms. Jayalakshmi headed home on Friday after a slow recovery.

“Her 75-year-old daughter was with her throughout the hospitalisation period and took care of her as she was hard of hearing and had poor eyesight. She did not contract COVID-19,” Dr. Theranirajan said.

“Recovery is good if the elderly are treated early. Considering the age factor and comorbidities, seeking medical help as soon as possible aids them to recover,” he added.