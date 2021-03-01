Three killed in two accidents

A man and his sister-in-law got down to change the tyre

Three persons were killed in two accidents on the outskirts of Chennai on Saturday and Sunday.

A woman and her brother-in-law were run over by a lorry near Sriperumbudur on Sunday morning.

The police said Bhavani, 28, and her brother-in-law Tamil, 35, from Karnataka were going to Chennai when their car had a flat tyre on Chennai-Bengaluru highway, near Sriperumbudur on Sunday morning. Tamil got down from the car to change the tyre and Bhavani too got down along with him. The lorry ran over them.

In another accident near Mamallapuram, Balaji Prasad, 23, a college student, died after the car by which he was travelling collided with a lorry on Saturday night near Seekanankuppam. While Balaji Prasad died in the hospital, his two friends, Vikramkumar and Karthikeyan, were under treatment.