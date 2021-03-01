Chennai

Three killed in two accidents

Three persons were killed in two accidents on the outskirts of Chennai on Saturday and Sunday.

A woman and her brother-in-law were run over by a lorry near Sriperumbudur on Sunday morning.

The police said Bhavani, 28, and her brother-in-law Tamil, 35, from Karnataka were going to Chennai when their car had a flat tyre on Chennai-Bengaluru highway, near Sriperumbudur on Sunday morning. Tamil got down from the car to change the tyre and Bhavani too got down along with him. The lorry ran over them.

In another accident near Mamallapuram, Balaji Prasad, 23, a college student, died after the car by which he was travelling collided with a lorry on Saturday night near Seekanankuppam. While Balaji Prasad died in the hospital, his two friends, Vikramkumar and Karthikeyan, were under treatment.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 1, 2021 1:19:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/three-killed-in-two-road-accidents/article33957581.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY