Three persons, including two children aged 10 and 8, died after the two-wheeler they were riding rammed a stationary lorry in Mannivakkam, near Vandalur. The victims were identified as Gopi, 42, a private firm employee in Gandhi Nagar, Nagalkeni and his children — Sabri, 10 and Monica, 8. They were returning home on a two-wheeler after visiting Kovalam beach on Sunday evening. The Chromepet Traffic Investigation registered a case.
Three killed in road accident
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
January 31, 2022 00:25 IST
