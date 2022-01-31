Chennai

Three killed in road accident

Three persons, including two children aged 10 and 8, died after the two-wheeler they were riding rammed a stationary lorry in Mannivakkam, near Vandalur. The victims were identified as Gopi, 42, a private firm employee in Gandhi Nagar, Nagalkeni and his children — Sabri, 10 and Monica, 8. They were returning home on a two-wheeler after visiting Kovalam beach on Sunday evening. The Chromepet Traffic Investigation registered a case.


