Three, including Tamil Manila Muslim League leader, arrested in job racket

The Central Crime Branch(CCB) has arrested three persons, including Reshma Dawood, State secretary of the Tamil Manila Muslim League, for allegedly cheating 85 job aspirants after receiving ₹4.15 crore for appointments in government departments.

Police identified the other two accused as Nandhini 37, and her husband Arjun Saiju, 36, of Epic Lakshmi Apartment, Valasaravakkam. The accused have cheated at least 85 job aspirants on the pretext of giving training and consequently getting them government jobs in the Departments of Stationery and Printing, Information and Publicity, Social Welfare and Tangedco during 2019-20.

The police said Nandhini conspired together with her husband and collected a total amount of ₹4.15 crore from 85 job aspirants, including the complainant Anandhi of Kottivakkam.

On the other hand, Nandhini handed over the amount to Reshma after taking her share. The accused had issued fake appointment orders to the victims. The police also said that the CCB and the personnel from the Teynampet police station have been investigating a few more cases registered against Reshma during 2016, 2018 and 2019 for similar offences.

Former CRPF Jawan held for job fraud

The CCB has also arrested a former CRPF Jawan, who cheated an employee of the Southern Railways after receiving money to get a government post for the latter’s son.

The accused was identified as C. Alagiri Balan 36, from Mela Muthukadu, Pudukottai, who had served as a Jawan in CRPF, and got voluntary retirement in 2017.

He received ₹51 lakh from the complainant, Srinivas Nimmagadde, a Southern Railway employee, who sought a government job for his son in 2017-18.