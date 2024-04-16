Three, including history-sheeter, held for attempt to murder in Puzhal

April 16, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have arrested three suspects, including a history-sheeter, for attempting to murder a youth in Puzhal. The police said Durgesh, 23, of Puthagaram and his friend Dinesh went to Puzhal after M. Saminathan, 25, of Puthagaram had invited Dinesh for a talk. Upon reaching the spot, Mr. Dinesh and Saminathan had an argument. When Mr. Durgesh attempted to intervene, he was assaulted by Saminathan and his two associates using a beer bottle. The assaulters fled the spot, and the injured Mr. Durgesh was admitted to a hospital. Based on his complaint, the police arrested Saminthan, M. Ashwinkumar, 25, of Koyambedu, a history-sheeter, and Ebinezar, 25, of Puthagaram.