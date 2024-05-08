GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three held with opium in Seven Wells.

Published - May 08, 2024 11:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai City Police on Wednesday arrested three persons for possessing opium. Following information, a police team mounted surveillance near the junction of Amman Koil Street and Krishnappa Tank Street in Seven Wells. They intercepted three persons moving around in a suspicious manner. On searching their bags, the police found opium concealed in one of them.

Police arrested the trio, identified as K. Devaram, 35, of Chengalpattu, Hathiram, 31, of Rajasthan and Hardevram, 43, of Kondithope and seized about 3.5 kg of opium and ₹1.8 lakh from them.

