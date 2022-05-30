Three held for supplying drugs to youth who died at rave party in Anna Nagar
The Thirumangalam police seized drug packets from them
The Thirumangalam police have arrested three more, including a woman, in connection with the death of Praveen, 23, who took part in the unauthorised rave party held at a private mall in Anna Nagar.
The police had recorded the death as unnatural, and it was found the victim had taken drugs. The police said S. Srikanth from Andhra Pradesh, S. Doccus of Kodambakkam and M. Abdul Ali of Kotturpuram had distributed the drugs to the victim, which resulted in his death. After arresting the trio, the police seized drug packets from them.
The accused were later produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.