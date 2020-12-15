Three held for stealing from jewellery unit

The police on Monday arrested three persons who allegedly stole 112 sovereigns of gold from a jewellery-making unit in Guindy.

According to the police, Kamaleshkumar, a native of Rajasthan, runs a shop in Sowcarpet and a jewellery-making unit under the name J.C. Jewellers in Guindy Industrial Estate.

Sixty eight workers have been employed in the unit and staying on the premises.

On November 10, when Mr. Kamaleshkumar visited the unit, he found over 100 sovereigns of jewellery missing. Four new recruits from West Bengal, who joined the unit on October 17, were missing.

These workers had joined claiming that they had lost their jobs in a jewellery-making unit in Kerala due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Suspecting that they had stolen the jewellery, he lodged a complaint with the Guindy police.

The police traced and arrested two of the suspects Bazrul Sethu and Sarabindu from West Bengal and another accused Prasinth Madhumandal from Karnataka. Efforts are on to locate Reedayu Karmakar.

Police said they recovered 78 sovereigns of gold from the arrested persons.