Three held for stealing from jewellery unit

The police on Monday arrested three persons who allegedly stole 112 sovereigns of gold from a jewellery-making unit in Guindy.
According to the police, Kamaleshkumar, a native of Rajasthan, runs a shop in Sowcarpet and a jewellery-making unit under the name J.C. Jewellers in Guindy Industrial Estate.
Sixty eight workers have been employed in the unit and staying on the premises.
On November 10, when Mr. Kamaleshkumar visited the unit, he found over 100 sovereigns of jewellery missing. Four new recruits from West Bengal, who joined the unit on October 17, were missing.
These workers had joined claiming that they had lost their jobs in a jewellery-making unit in Kerala due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Suspecting that they had stolen the jewellery, he lodged a complaint with the Guindy police.
The police traced and arrested two of the suspects Bazrul Sethu and Sarabindu from West Bengal and another accused Prasinth Madhumandal from Karnataka. Efforts are on to locate Reedayu Karmakar.
Police said they recovered 78 sovereigns of gold from the arrested persons.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath