Chennai

Three held for sale of ganja in Chennai

Ashok Nagar police arrested three accused, including a youth from Andhra Pradesh, for possession of ganja for the purpose of sale.

Following a tip-off on the movement of the contraband, a special team of police personnel intercepted youngsters who came on a bike on 48th street, Ashok Nagar and on searching the vehicle, police recovered 10.4 kg of ganja from the accused.

The accused have been identified as K. Gangaraj, 21 of Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, V. Ashish, 23 of West Mambalam and S. Balaji, 22 of Vadapalani. They were remanded to judicial custody.

