Three held for possession of ganja, sedative drugs in Chennai

The two men and a woman, all in their twenties, were remanded to judicial custody; 1.5 kg of ganja and 75 Nitrazepam tablets were seized, police said

April 29, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nungambakkam police arrested three persons including a 22-year-old woman, who allegedly possessed ganja and sedative drugs, for the purpose of selling them, on Friday.

Police said the three were nabbed when they were found behaving suspiciously near the burial ground in Nungambakkam. Police arrested the suspects, who were identified as P. Raju, 27 of Choolaimedu, D. Ajaykumar, 27 of Chetpet and Shanthi Priya, 22 of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. A total of 1.5 kg of ganja, 75 Nitrazepam tablets and a two-wheeler were seized.

The three were remanded to judicial custody.

