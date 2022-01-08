Three held for possession of country-made gun

Guindy Police on Saturday arrested three people for allegedly possessing a country-made gun.

Following information, police checked at a lodge in MKN Road, Guindy, and found a country-made gun in the inmates’ possession. Police arrested K. Mariselvam, 29, of Tenkasi, A. Chinnadurai, 32, of Ambasamudram and L. Samraj, 30, of Nanmangalam.

Mariselvam had criminal cases for offences, including murder. Chinnadurai also had criminal cases against him. They were booked under Arms Act and remanded in judicial custody.