Three held for illegal storage of black oil in godown near Ponneri

March 28, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officers of the Civil Supplies CID of the Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday arrested three persons for the unauthorised storage of black oil, a petroleum by-product, at a godown near Ponneri.

Inspector General of Police K. Joshi Nirmal Kumar, of the Civil Supplies CID, constituted a team to crack down on hoarding and smuggling of essential commodities. Acting on confidential information, the team uncovered an oil operation at S.P. Nagar, Vichoor Village, Tiruvallur, and arrested A. Sakthivel, A. Bhaskar, and B. Palaniswami on Thursday.

Further investigation revealed that they had 4.38 lakh litres of black oil stored in the godown, which is owned by N. Ramesh and R. Anitha, Shree Sathya Sai Lubricants, Coimbatore. The police have filed a case against them and launched a search for the duo.

“The investigation, with the assistance of government oil companies, is ongoing,” said Mr. Joshi Nirmal Kumar.