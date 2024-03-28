GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three held for illegal storage of black oil in godown near Ponneri

Over 4 lakh litres of the petroleum by-product seized. The police have launched a search for the duo who own the warehouse

March 28, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The barrels of black oil that were found at the godown in Vichoor.

The barrels of black oil that were found at the godown in Vichoor. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Officers of the Civil Supplies CID of the Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday arrested three persons for the unauthorised storage of black oil, a petroleum by-product, at a godown near Ponneri.

Inspector General of Police K. Joshi Nirmal Kumar, of the Civil Supplies CID, constituted a team to crack down on hoarding and smuggling of essential commodities. Acting on confidential information, the team uncovered an oil operation at S.P. Nagar, Vichoor Village, Tiruvallur, and arrested A. Sakthivel, A. Bhaskar, and B. Palaniswami on Thursday.

Further investigation revealed that they had 4.38 lakh litres of black oil stored in the godown, which is owned by N. Ramesh and R. Anitha, Shree Sathya Sai Lubricants, Coimbatore. The police have filed a case against them and launched a search for the duo.

“The investigation, with the assistance of government oil companies, is ongoing,” said Mr. Joshi Nirmal Kumar.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.