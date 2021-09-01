Three held for counterfeiting in Chengalpattu

Police on the lookout for one more accused

The Chengalpattu police on Tuesday arrested three accused who allegedly procured a sophisticated machine and printed counterfeit currency during lockdown.

Adarsh Pachera, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Chengalpattu, said, “ Following credible information, we conducted a search at a house in Pulipakkam and found that the premises was being used to print currency. We have arrested three persons, including a father-son duo and a mechanic, who abetted them, and also launched a search to nab one more person who is on the run.”

According to the police, Mr. Babu rented out his house in Pulipakkam to Raj, 52, and his son Ebinezar, 27, of Mamandur, a few months ago. The house was always kept locked and the tenants never paid rent. Suddenly, the duo vacated without informing the landlord or paying the dues. Mr. Babu grew suspicious and informed the police.

Police personnel found the duo had used the house for printing counterfeit currency, and seized the printing machine and fake currency, valued at ₹5 lakh. They procured the machine for ₹3.5 lakh from Chennai, specially for counterfeiting and with the help of a person, printed some notes in April 2020 which turned out to be substandard. They made another attempt in Pulipakkam.

The police arrested Raj, Ebinezar and Thomas, 40, a mechanic from the city, and have launched a search to nab another accused from north Chennai.