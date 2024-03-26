GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three held for attempt to murder in Ashok Nagar

March 26, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Ashok Nagar police on Monday arrested three suspects who allegedly attempted to murder two men.

The police said that when T. Rajan, 34, of Ashok Nagar and his friends were walking on 14th Street, Ashok Nagar, on Saturday morning, Chezhiyan and his associates abused Rajan after a monetary dispute. Then, Chezhiyan and his associates attacked both Mr. Rajan and his friend Ashok with knives and fled the spot.

Both the injured were treated at a hospital. Mr. Rajan filed a complaint at the Ashok Nagar police station. Following the investigation, the police arrested Vicky alias Vignesh, 28, S. Sarath alias Sarathkumar, 29, and D. Dileep alias Ravikumar, 31, of Ashok Nagar. Two knives were seized from them.

