Three differently-abled artists honoured at Margazhi Matram festival

T.K. Padmanabhan, Gayatri Shankaran and Erode Nagaraj receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for promoting inclusivity in the field of performing arts

December 02, 2022 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Cleveland Sundaram giving away Lifetime Achievement Award to T.K. Padmanaban at Marghazhi Matram programme in Chennai on Friday.

Cleveland Sundaram giving away Lifetime Achievement Award to T.K. Padmanaban at Marghazhi Matram programme in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Violinists T.K. Padmanabhan, Gayatri Shankaran and mridangam exponent Erode Nagaraj were presented the Lifetime Achievement Award for promoting inclusivity in performing arts at the inauguration of the third edition of Margazhi Matram in Chennai on Friday.

To commemorate the World Disability Day, SciArtsRUs, U.S., has organised Margazhi Matram, an annual musical festival for the differently-abled performers. Over 260 persons, including 65 differently-abled persons, persons from LGBTQ community, folk and cross-culture performers will participate in the eight-day festival.

Cleveland Sundaram presenting the Lifetime Acheivement Award to mridangam exponent Erode Nagaraj at Marghazhi Matram programme in Chennai on Friday.

Cleveland Sundaram presenting the Lifetime Acheivement Award to mridangam exponent Erode Nagaraj at Marghazhi Matram programme in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Cleveland Sundaram, art promoter, said Erode Nagaraj was one of the finest disciples of maestro Umayalapuram Sivaraman. “Be it pallavi, patham, javali or keerthanai, he knows how aptly to perform in accordance to each piece. T.K. Padmanabhan has learnt from great musicians and his performances have a lot of depth. Gayatri Shankaran, a disciple of Lalgudi Jayaraman, is a fine performer and has tremendous knowledge of music.”

Erode Nagaraj said such recognition went a long way in encouraging artists and motivated them to a great extent.

Bharatanatyam exponent Roja Kannan said during the pandemic, several artists faced anxious moments thinking of the uncertainty and wondering when they would perform next. “Imagine the trying times differently-abled would have faced during these two years. But they have all battled this difficult phase with sheer determination and perseverance and excelled in arts,” she said.

Gayatri Shankaran receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from Ranjani Kaushik, founder of founder of SciArtsRUs, which organised the Marghazhi Matram programme, in Chennai on Friday.

Gayatri Shankaran receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from Ranjani Kaushik, founder of founder of SciArtsRUs, which organised the Marghazhi Matram programme, in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Rising Star Award was presented to keyboard player Aditya Venkatesh. The Vasantha Ramachandran Memorial Scholarship was given to Jyothikalai and Priyavadhana.

Ranjini Kaushik , founder of SciArtsRUs, violin maestro M Chandrasekaran, journalist and playwright Gowri Ramnarayan and para-athlete, social innovator and inclusivity advocate Justin Vijay Jesudas spoke during the occasion.

Related Topics

Chennai / music / Chennai Margazhi Season / award and prize

