Chennai

Three die in different road accidents in Kancheepuram district

Three persons, including a woman revenue officer, died in different road accidents that took place in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday.

According to police, Tamilselvi, a resident of Washermanpet, worked as a revenue officer in Kancheepuram. On Tuesday morning, she and her colleague Subbulakshmi, from Tambaram, were riding to work. Subbulakshmi, who was riding, lost control and the two fell from the vehicle near Oragadam.

Tamilselvi was rushed to the hospital, but she succumbed to injuries. The Oragadam police have registered a case and are investigating. “She usually travels by bus. As there is no proper service, she rode to office with her colleague,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the driver of a container lorry was crushed to death under the wheels of his own vehicle after he fell from it near Sriperumbudur on Tuesday. According to police, Manikam was driving the lorry on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway. When he was near Sriperumbudur the vehicle scraped against the median. He peered out to see what had happened, and fell down. He came under the wheels of his own vehicle and died. The police are investigating.

In another accident, 36-year-old Rani who was riding pillion on her husband Anthony’s bike, died after another bike collided with theirs in Mambakkam on Wednesday morning. Three others were injured in the accident. Police are investigating.

