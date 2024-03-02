Three children die in a fire in Chengalpattu 

March 02, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

Three siblings died, and their mother sustained critical injuries, in a fire that broke out following an LPG cylinder leak at their rented house in Chengalpattu town.

Police sources said the accident occurred when the mother, Roji Katham, 22, returning home along with the three children after meeting her husband at the railway canteen where he works as a contract staff, switched on the lights in the house. Sources said the spark from the bulb triggered a fire as there was leakage from the hose connecting the LPG cylinder and the stove in the house.

The fire spread exponentially across the room that was filled with gas. It was doused by neighbours who rushed to the spot after hearing screams for help.

Roji and her three children who had burns were struggling for life. They were rushed in an ambulance to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital.

One of the children, Aftab, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, died in the hospital.

Razya Parveen, 8, and Sai Ali, 4, were referred to the Government Kilpauk Hospital, where they succumbed to burns.

Roji sustained 58% burns, and is in ICU.

The Chengalpattu Town Police registered a case.