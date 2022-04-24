Three arrested, four women rescued from a prostitution ring in Nungambakkam

Special Correspondent April 24, 2022 20:46 IST

All the four women have been sent to a hostel

Three persons were arrested for running a prostitution centre and four women were rescued from the place on Saturday night in Nungambakkam police station limits. A senior official of the police said complaints had been received by the Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal about some persons, in the name of getting jobs in multi-national companies, attracting young women and forcing them into prostitution. The police received a tip-off that a gang was running a prostitution racket near the Valluvar Kottam junction. A police team inspected the building and found the gang headed by J. Deepak of MKB Nagar, along with S. Ashok Kumar of Kundrathur and V. Arunkumar of Porur, running a prostitution ring. The police team arrested them and rescued four girls and shifted them to a women’s hostel. The three accused were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.



