Three arrested for stocking, selling liquor in Chennai

Police said one of the arrested women had a history-sheet; they also seized 470 bottles of liquor

April 18, 2024 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai City Police arrested three persons for allegedly possessing liquor bottles and selling them in Kodungaiyur. 

Following information, a police team led by the Kodungaiyur Police Inspector monitored a house on Kailasam Nagar 2nd Street, Indira Nagar West, and found that the inmates were in possession of liquor bottles at the house.

They conducted a search at the house and arrested C. Dharani, 26, Sheeba, 21 and V. Agalya, 23 of Indira Nagar Kodungaiyur. Police said the three stocked liquor bottles and then sold them at high rates. They seized 470 liquor bottles from the house. 

The investigation revealed that the arrested woman Dharani, is a history-sheeter at the Kodungaiyur police station and has eight criminal cases pending against her for offences including murder, attempt to murder and possession of ganja. She had also been detained once under the Goondas Act, police said.   

