Thousands participate in Kalaignar Memorial International Marathon

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over a cheque for ₹1.20 crore State Health Secretary and Director The Institute of Child Health and Hospital in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A total of 43,231 runners from 10 countries and 18 States participated in the third edition of the Kalaignar Memorial International Marathon organised by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Sunday in Chennai.

A large number of residents gathered along the route from Besant Nagar Olcott Memorial School to the Marina Beach on Sunday morning to encourage the participants who included persons with disability.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin distributed prizes to the winners and some participants. The proceeds of the registration amount of the marathon, which has been recorded as the largest ever memorial marathon held in Asia, has been handed over to a trust formed for the welfare of the poor patients and their attendants at the government-run Institute of Child Health and Hospital, Egmore.

Mr. Subramanian said the registration amount of ₹1.2 crore had been handed over to the trust to provide food and accommodation for patients and their attendants who visit the hospital. “This marathon will create more awareness about health and fitness,” he added.

Several participants at the marathon shared details on social media about the initiative taken for the benefit of poor children.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over a memento to Amarjeet Singh Chawla, a visually impaired runner who participated in the Kalaignar Memorial International Marathon in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Amarjeet Singh Chawla, a runner with visual impairment, received a memento from the Chief Minister. He urged the State government to take steps to help the differently abled persons.

Several participants from countries such as Australia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Seychelles, Singapore, South Korea, and the United Kingdom received the memento from the Chief Minister.

The Hindu was the media partner for the event.