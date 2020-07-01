Thoothukudi SP shifted, senior police officers on wait list given new postings

S. Jeyakumar, Superintendent of Police of Villupuram, was transferred and posted as Thoothukudi SP, in the place of Arun Balagopalan, brought on compulsory wait to the office of the Director General of Police, Chennai. The State government on Tuesday issued orders posting S. Murugan, Inspector General of Police, Economic Offences Wing, Chennai, as IGP, South zone, following the retirement of K.P. Shanmuga Rajeswaran.

A day after Thoothukudi Additional Superintendent of Police D. Kumar and DSP C. Prathapan were kept on wait list following initiation of criminal contempt of court proceedings by the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench), the government gave them fresh postings.

The Kovilpatti judicial magistrate, who had inquired into the custodial torture and deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks at the Sattankulam police station, had accused the two officers of adopting an intimidating posture during the inquiry. On Tuesday, when the contemnors appeared before the High Court, the judges were informed that they were kept under waiting list at the office of the Inspector General of Police (South zone), Madurai.

Hours later in the evening, the government issued an order posting Mr. Kumar as Additional SP, prohibition enforcement wing, Nilgiris district, in the place of G. Gopi. Besides, Mr. Prathabhan, has been posted as DSP, anti-land grabbing special cell, Pudukottai district. Mr. Gopi was posted as Additional Superintendent of Police, crime against women and children, Thoothukudi district.

The order siad N. Ramanathan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kallakurichi district will take over as DSP, Sattankulam sub division, Thoothukudi district.