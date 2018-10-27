This toilet is a health hazard

more-in

The public toilet located in the parking lot opposite the Secretariat campus on Rajaji Salai is not only a picture of indifference and poor maintenance by workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation, it is also a threat to public health, as it is frequented by cab drivers and visitors to Fort St. George.

The public convenience, situated in close proximity to the Secretariat, seems to have missed out on the maintenance provided to the latter, with damaged pipe fittings and leaking faucets. Even water supply is indifferent.

A strong stench greets users and the lack of electrical fittings makes it prone to anti-social activity.

“We are posted at the Secretariat daily and our vehicle is parked in the area regularly. Though there is this facility, we have to relieve ourselves in the open, since the toilet is poorly maintained,” said a policeman, who preferred anonymity.

Another driver of a cab from Madurai was frightened at the sight and chose to relieve himself in the open.

‘Where do we go?’

“Where do we go? It is sad that though there is a facility given by the government, the lack of maintenance has ruined it!” he rued.

Deputy Commissioner (Works) as well as Deputy Commissioner (Health), Chennai Corporation, were not available for comment.